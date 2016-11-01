

BATTLE CREEK (dpa-AFX) - Kellogg Company (K) revealed a profit for its third quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $340 million, or $0.96 per share. This was higher than $301 million, or $0.85 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 2.4% to $3.25 billion. This was down from $3.33 billion last year.



Kellogg Company earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $340 Mln. vs. $301 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.0% -EPS (Q3): $0.96 vs. $0.85 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.9% -Analysts Estimate: $0.87 -Revenue (Q3): $3.25 Bln vs. $3.33 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -2.4%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.64 - $3.71



