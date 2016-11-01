Acting under its share buyback authorization, the GN Store Nord board of directors initiated a share buyback program on March 11, 2016 in accordance with the provisions of the European Commission's regulation no. 2273/2003 of December 22, 2003, also referred to as the Safe Harbor rules (company announcement no. 19 of March 11, 2016).



GN Store Nord's share-buy-back program is applied without change, but shall going forward be subject to the European Parliament and of the Council's regulation (EU) no 596/2014 of April 16, 2014, on market abuse and its ancillary acts.



The share buyback program has been initiated in order to reduce the company's share capital. Under the share buyback program, which is running from March 11, 2016 and ending no later than March 13, 2017, GN intends to buy back shares for an amount of up to DKK 1,500 million.



The following transactions have been made under the program in the period October 25, 2016 - October 31, 2016:



No. of Average purchase Transaction Value, shares price, DKK DKK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- October 25, 2016 120,000 140.65 16,878,252 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- October 26, 2016 179,409 137.31 24,635,260 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- October 27, 2016 36,088 137.15 4,949,455 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- October 28, 2016 50,883 138.06 7,025,004 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- October 31, 2016 47,400 137.24 6,505,385 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated under the 4,559,738 134.28 612,280,697 program --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Following the above transactions GN owns a total of 9,237,472 own shares corresponding to 6.0% of the company's total share capital. Every Tuesday, GN will announce the number and value of repurchased shares in company announcements to Nasdaq Copenhagen.



