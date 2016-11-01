Aktia Bank plc Press Release 1/11/2016



Aktia Asset Managemement was the runner-up in SFR's customer survey, conducted among institutional investors in 2016. Aktia Asset Management was the only asset manager rewarded with SFR's Gold Award. Last year, Aktia Asset Management was in third place in SFR's survey.



Above all, the customers appreciated Aktia Asset Management's ability to apply market view, coherent investment process and high-class oral reports.



- I would like to thank our customers for placing their confidence in us. We continue our targeted efforts to develop our services and expertise to benefit our customers. This supports our objective to grow substantially as asset manager for institutional customers, says Anssi Rantala, Managing Director of Aktia Asset Management Ltd.



Aktia Asset Management Ltd has held top positions for many years. Last year Aktia Asset Management held the third place in SFR's survey, the Swedish Tell Media Group has chosen our fund analyst team for external investment funds as the best in Finland several years in a row. Further, Aktia has been successful as best interest fund manager in evaluations carried out by Morningstar.



SFR i.e. Scandinavian Financial Research is an independent Finnish analyst comapny, specialising in institutional asset management. The survey is based on individual interviews with the hundred largest investors, and it's very well known in the field.



Aktia Asset Management Ltd is a subsidiary to Aktia Bank plc, and its assets under management amounted to EUR 6.2 billion on 30 June 2016.



Aktia Bank plc



For more information, please contact: Anssi Rantala, Managing Director, Aktia Asset Management Ltd, +358 10 247 6381



From: Director Malin Pettersson, Communications and CSR, Aktia Bank plc, tel. +358 10 247 6369