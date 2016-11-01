sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 01.11.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 548 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

24,61 Euro		+0,032
+0,13 %
WKN: A1W7EC ISIN: FR0011594233 Ticker-Symbol: 6NU 
Aktie:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
SFR GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SFR GROUP SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,428
24,49
13:45
24,45
24,47
13:45
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SFR GROUP SA
SFR GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SFR GROUP SA24,61+0,13 %