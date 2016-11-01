

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Statistics Canada releases Canada GDP data for August at 8:30 am ET Tuesday. The economy is expected to expand by 0.2 percent on month, slower than the 0.5 percent growth in July.



Ahead of the data, the loonie traded mixed against its major rivals. While the loonie declined against the euro, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



The loonie was worth 1.3381 against the greenback, 1.4739 against the euro, 78.38 against the yen and 1.0269 against the aussie as of 8:25 am ET.



