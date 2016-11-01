WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC at the close of business on 31 October 2016 was 2146.64p (ex income) 2157.75p (cum income).

Diluted for Treasury Shares.

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, assuming the re-issue of all of the 252,720 shares currently held in treasury, at the closing mid-market price on 31 October 2016 was 2145.85p (ex income) 2156.89p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

1 November 2016