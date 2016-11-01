MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/16 -- The November issue of The Canadian Business Journal is available at www.cbj.ca. Click here to enter the publication directly. Click "Full Screen" on the navigation pane for optimal viewing.

Our cover story examines the ways and means of developing Canada's international growth strategy. Dominic Barton, Global Managing Director at McKinsey & Company, has been tabbed by Finance Minister Bill Morneau to head up the federal government's new Advisory Council on Economic Growth. He provides his insight on what our country's industries need to do to continue economic expansion relating to international activities.

Hendrik Brakel, Senior Director of Economic, Financial and Tax Policy at the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, asks whether we as a nation are ready for the next generation of small business owners. Mergers and acquisitions expert Mark Borkowski has a column that gives advice on protecting your business. Sonia Bianchi and Tessa MacDougall put together an interesting article on the need for family doctors to retire responsibly. It's a transition for both patients and doctors that will not go as smoothly as one would expect if the proper planning has not been carried out well in advance.

In our Business in Action Section we report on a number of successful Canadian companies including a discussion with Paysafe Group, who are world leaders in the payments industry. We stop in to visit three municipalities including the City of Oshawa, the Royal Bay community in Colwood, B.C. and the Town of Halton Hills. We also feature The Progressive Contractors Association of Canada, Technoparc Montreal and MSH International. There is all that and much more in this edition.

