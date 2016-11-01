The great strides India has made so far this year on clean energy are set to widen in 2017 as the country enters a new phase of multi-gigawatt renewables growth, finds a new report published today by Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF). While BNEF's calculation that India is on track to install more than 10 GW of renewables per year from 2017 is a little conservative (most experts think solar PV alone will reach that figure next year), the overall tone is one of a market on the cusp of dynamic growth triggered by increased investment in large-scale solar PV but also - and crucially - the emergent rooftop solar sector. Off-grid solar opportunities are also poised to soar, the BNEF report finds, as costs for solar PV technology maintain their downward trajectory. Up on the roofThe Indian government's National Solar Mission has set aside 40 GW of its 100 GW of solar by 2022 target specifically for rooftop. Thus far, progress has been painfully slow, with most trusted figures putting the cumulative rooftop PV capacity in the country below 1 GW. Hence, to meet 40 GW is a little over five years, BNEF calculates that the "small and rooftop sector" will require $50 billion investment. However, BNEF's report, titled Financing India's Clean Energy Transition, states that rooftop solar has already become the fastest-growing renewable power sub-segment in India's ...

