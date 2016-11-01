Yesterday German utility holding company E.ON announced that it had begun construction on a 10 MW lithium ion battery project in Arizona, which will provide frequency response and voltage control to Tucson Electric Power (TEP) under a 10-year contract. The Iron Horse project in E.ON North America's first energy storage project, and is paired with a 2 MW PV array at the University or Arizona's Science and Technology Park. The company expects to complete the battery system in the first half of 2017. TEP says that it will use Iron Horse's capacity to not only stabilize its grid, but to study how energy ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...