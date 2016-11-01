Off grid solar and solar mini grids are becoming all the rage in East Africa, especially in Kenya, where more and more communities are benefiting from clean and reliable solar power. To chart some of the feedback from these communities Vulcan Impact Investing and mini-grid operator Steama.co conducted a survey from the users of the mini-grid systems, to see how the systems had impacted their lives. One of the most interesting outcomes of the survey of just under 200 users of the solar mini-grids is that 10% of them now wanted more solar, as they saw it as a way of making their businesses or farms more profitable. Often, the stand-alone solar off-grid systems that are sold in Africa are available with appliances attached to the systems, which can also be used for money-making activities, such as hair clippers. Also included within the survey was a breakdown of how much the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...