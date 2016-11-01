

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With the FBI investigation over the email scandal not going away anytime soon, Hillary Clinton would be Richard Nixon 2.0: a president preoccupied with years of investigations, and thus sorely limited in her ability to do her job, the Republican party says.



In a joint statement on the State Of The Race, Sean Spicer, RNC Chief Strategist and Communications Director, and Jason Miller, Senior Communications Advisor of Trump, explained the factors that have been shifting the race in Donald Trump's favor.



'With many American families suffering financial hardship as a result of the botched healthcare law, millions of voters are not eager to see a president promising to use the ObamaCare trainwreck as a foundation for more failed progressive experiments with our healthcare system,' they said.



'We have the wind at our back in every state, and the late-breaking momentum in Donald Trump's direction is a favorable indicator of how the race will shake out on Election Day'.



The Republicans claimed that the RNC has put a new emphasis on driving early vote turnout this cycle and as a result their 2016 numbers are vastly outperforming what they did in 2012.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX