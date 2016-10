YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Nissan Group (NSANF.PK, NSANY.PK) announced total U.S. sales for October 2016 of 113,520 units, a decrease of 2.2 percent from the prior year. Overall sales of Nissan crossovers, trucks and SUVs rose 12.7 percent.



Frontier sales in October increased 33.6 percent to 6,364 units. Nissan Division finished October with 102,312 sales.



