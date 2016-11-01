Tallinn, Estonia, 2016-11-01 15:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



On 31 October 2016, Tallinna Teede AS - subsidiary of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of AS Merko Ehitus group - and Ministry of Defence entered into a contract to perform construction works of barracks in military campus depot in Tapa, Lääne-Virumaa.



Under the contract, Merko will build two barrack buildings, roads and parking lots in the military campus.



The value of the contract is more than EUR 7 million, plus value added tax. Construction works will start in November 2016 and will be completed in October 2017.



Additional information: Tallinna Teede AS, Chairman of Management Board Mr. Jüri Läll, phone +372 606 1900.



Merit Kullasepp Communication and Marketing Manager AS Merko Ehitus Phone: +372 650 1250 E-mail: merit.kullasepp@merko.ee



AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) consists of Estonia's leading construction company AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, the Latvian-market-oriented SIA Merks, UAB Merko Statyba that is operating on the Lithuanian market and the real estate development business unit along with real estate holding companies. As at the end of 2015, the group employed 791 people and the company's 2015 revenue was EUR 251 million.