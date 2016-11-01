Regulatory News:

Concordia Maritime (STO:CCORB) welcomes you to participate in a teleconference/ audio transmission November 9 2016, at 02.30 pm CET.

The Interim Report for Q3 2016 (published 9 November 2016) will be presented and questions answered.

Presiding:

Kim Ullman, CEO Ola Helgesson, CFO

The teleconference will be available at:

UK: +442030089801 SE: +46856642692 US: +18558315944

To access the audio transmission, please click on the link below:

https://wonderland.videosync.fi/2016-11-09-concordia-maritime-q3-report

Questions can be posed verbally via the teleconference, or in writing via the audio transmission. Participants will subsequently also have the opportunity to review the Interim Report for Q3 2016 as a recorded version on Concordia Maritime's website, under Investor Relations.

Concordia Maritime is an international tanker shipping company. Our focus is on cost efficient and safe transportation of refined petroleum products and vegetable oils. The company's B shares were admitted to trading on Nasdaq OMX Stockholm in 1984. www.concordiamaritime.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161101006164/en/

Contacts:

Concordia Maritime AB

Kim Ullman

CEO

Tel: 46 31 855003

Mobile: 46 704 855003

E-mail: kim.ullman@concordiamaritime.com

or

Ola Helgesson

CFO

Tel 46 31 855009

Mobile 46 704 855009

Email ola.helgesson@concordiamaritime.com