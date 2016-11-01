

FUCHU (dpa-AFX) - Mazda North American Operations reported October U.S. sales of 22,711 vehicles, representing a decrease of 10.8 percent versus last year. Given that there were 26 selling days this October, versus 28 last year, sales were down 3.9 percent on a daily selling-rate (DSR) basis.



Mazda reported Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) sales of 2,507 vehicles, down 19.7 percent from the prior year



Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported October sales of 4,394 vehicles, down 6.5 percent versus October of last year. Year-to-date sales for MMdM are 43,053 vehicles sold.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX