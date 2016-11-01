MILLBURN, NJ--(Marketwired - November 01, 2016) - uBreakiFix opens in Millburn on Nov. 3 at 304 Millburn Ave. The growing technology repair brand specializes in same-day repair service of all electronics -- from phones, tablets and computers, to drones, hover boards and game consoles.

Led by millennial entrepreneur Justin Wetherill, uBreakiFix services all brands of electronics, repairing cracked screens, water damage, software issues, camera issues and most other technical problems at its more than 250 stores across North America.

uBreakiFix Millburn is the first location for owners, Robert and Debbie Mayo, who plan to open two more stores in the future. The duo joined uBreakiFix because of the brand's commitment to both quality and exceptional customer service.

"We know firsthand how frustrating and disruptive it can be when our devices aren't working properly," said Debbie Mayo. "The convenient, comfortable and friendly environment we will provide, along with our technical expertise, will add tremendous value to the Millburn community."

uBreakiFix Millburn invites the community to join in its grand opening celebration on Thursday, Nov. 3. The store will offer a 10 percent discount on all opening day sales and will give away and install tempered glass screen protectors for those in attendance. uBreakiFix Millburn will also participate in the Millburn-Short Hills Street Fair on Nov. 6. Fairgoers can stop by the booth to receive discount coupons and special giveaway items.

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial duo Justin Wetherill and David Reiff, who later partnered with Eddie Trujillo to take their Internet-based brand brick and mortar. By reconciling quality tech repair with exceptional customer service, the brand has filled a niche in the marketplace and grown organically, without debt, investors or consultants.

uBreakiFix Millburn is the brand's fifth location in New Jersey, joining locations in Moorestown, North Plainfield, Westwood and Piscataway.

"Even as we grow, customer satisfaction remains our number one priority," said uBreakiFix CEO and founder Justin Wetherill. "We look forward to answering the Millburn community's tech needs with the quality repair service and exceptional customer experience that consumers have come to expect."

uBreakiFix opened 79 stores through the third quarter of 2016 and expects to have 275 stores across North America by the end of the year. The brand's ability to fix anything with a power button sets it apart from the competition. Each repair comes with a 90-day warranty.

uBreakiFix Millburn is located at 304 Millburn Ave., Millburn, NJ 07041 and can be reached at: 973 315-1751. For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com.

