

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Daily fantasy sports contest sites DraftKings and FanDuel are reportedly in advanced talks for a merger. The companies have not commented on the reports.



According to Bloomberg, the combined company would be headed by DraftKings' CEO Jason Robins. FanDuel's co-founder Nigel Eccles is said to be the chairman of the group.



The two companies have been competing each other in the same space and a combination would add synergies.



There have been rumors about a possible merger of the two companies, however there were hurdles, including a legal battle.



In the last week of October, the companies settled the New York attorney general's cease-and desist order on alleged use of false and deceptive advertising practices.



The companies have been facing anti-trust concerns and allegations that their services were illegal gambling. Both the companies reportedly agreed to pay $6 million each to settle the case.



DraftKings is supported by Madison Square Garden Co. and Kraft Group, while FanDuel has support from KKR & Co. and Time Warner Inc. Last year, DraftKings and FanDuel were valued around $1 billion each.



