Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Online Travel Market 2016" report to their offering.

The European region is expected to tally one quarter of the world's online travel sales this year and is the third largest online travel market globally. Nevertheless, Europe's share of global online travel sales will diminish by several percentage points due to the rapid growth in emerging markets in Asia, Latin America and Africa.

Lodging is one of the more popular categories for online traveler bookers in Europe, per the report. Peer-to-peer booking platforms such as Airbnb are challenging the lead of traditional accommodation sites such as Booking.com.

The United Kingdom leads Europe in online travel sales, even though Germany has higher total travel sales. The report points out the increasing use of mobile devices to book travel throughout the region, particularly in the UK, France and Italy.

Key Questions Answered:

How large is Europe's share of the global online travel market?

What are the top countries by online travel sales in Europe in 2016?

How many online shoppers across this region book accommodation over the Internet?

How fast are mobile travel bookings growing in Europe?

In which European countries are peer-to-peer accommodation booking websites especially popular?



Key Topics Covered:

1. Management Summary

2. Global Developments

3. Europe

Companies Mentioned:

Agoda.com

Airbnb Inc.

Anywayanyday

Booking.com

Ctrip.com International Ltd

eDreams Odigeo Group

Expedia Inc.

Lastminute.com Group

Onetwotrip

Ozon.travel

The Priceline Group

TripAdvisor

Voyages-sncf



