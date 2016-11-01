

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple is reportedly planning to lower the price of its new MacBook Pro next year along with upgradation to internal specs.



Tech blog 9to5Mac, citing reliable Apple analyst King-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities, reports that the Cupertino, California-based Apple will reduce the price of the new devices next year, with the next-gent MacBook Pros to be launched in the second half of 2017.



Apple is also expected to provide support for 32GB of RAM to the MacBooks, however, only if Intel releases its Canonlake processors in time. According to Ku, the Canonlake CPUs with LPDDR 4 RAM consumes 15 percent to 25 percent less power than existing CPUs, which will enable Apple to boost the RAM.



Currently, MacBook Pros only provided a maximum of 16GB of RAM, which Apple says is due to battery concerns.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX