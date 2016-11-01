TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - November 01, 2016) - ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN) ("ECN Capital" or "the Company"), one of North America's leading commercial finance companies, is pleased to announce the Company's founding CEO, Steven Hudson, has been named as EY Entrepreneur of the Year' Ontario 2016 and will go on to contest the award for EY Entrepreneur of the Year' Canada 2016 at EY's gala celebration of the nation's best entrepreneurs to be held in Toronto on November 22 nd . Hudson was also selected as EY Entrepreneur of the Year' Ontario 2016 for the Financial Services category.

The recognition was awarded to Mr. Hudson for his role as the CEO of Element Financial Corporation, ECN Capital's predecessor company, which succeeded in growing its earning assets from $20 million to $25 billion over the last five years.

"It is a great honour to receive this recognition on behalf of all of the very hard working employees and partners at Element Financial Corporation," said Mr. Hudson in accepting the award at last Thursday's award ceremony. "EY also deserves recognition for their effort in organizing this program which celebrates the work of all entrepreneurs who take the risks and put in the long hours to build great companies that employ thousands of people and serve millions of customers," added Mr. Hudson.

"Steven's originality and innovation shine through in all he does," says Paula Smith, EY partner and Entrepreneur of the Year Ontario Co-Director. "His entrepreneurial vision helped him navigate his business through tough economic times -- by completing key strategic acquisitions and accelerating the introduction of innovative technologies in the North American fleet management business," added Elena Doucette, EY Partner and Entrepreneur of the Year Ontario Co-director.

About ECN Capital Corp.

With total owned and managed assets of $8.2 billion, ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN) is one of North America's leading commercial finance companies. ECN Capital operates across North America in three verticals of the equipment finance market (Commercial & Vendor Finance, Rail Finance, and Commercial Aviation Finance).

About EY Entrepreneur Of The Year'

EY Entrepreneur of the Year is the world's most prestigious business award for entrepreneurs. The unique award makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential, and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global award of its kind, EY Entrepreneur of the Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities in 60 countries. Award recipients are selected by an independent judging panel comprising past EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award winners and other business and community leaders.

Contact:

John Sadler

Senior Vice President

(416) 646-5689

jsadler@ecncapitalcorp.com