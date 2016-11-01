Hires Music Veterans Kristine Bjørnstad and Tim Dunham To Manage Region



LOS ANGELES, Nov. 01, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INgrooves Music Group, one of the world's leading music distribution and marketing services companies, today announced music veterans Kristine Bjørnstad and Tim Dunham have joined the company as co-regional managers. The two will be responsible for managing INgrooves' Nordic region -based in Oslo, Norway-as part of a long-term strategy to diversify its content and reach another sector of a global audience.



As co-regional managers, Ms. Bjørnstad and Mr. Dunham will be focused on business development, sales and marketing strategies for artists, labels and content creators in that region. Additionally, they will also be responsible for developing innovative promotions and marketing tactics for INgrooves' global clients.



The INgrooves Nordic team has already signed Brilliance Records as a client distributing music from artists such as, Mr. Little Jeans, Kakkmaddafakka and Novo Amor. Additionally, music from Kaja Gunnufsen from Little Big Sister and Tønes from Kinkverk will also utilize INgrooves for marketing and distribution services.



"Working with INgrooves has given the label a stronger reach than ever before," said Ruben Nesse, owner of Brilliance Records. "Having a solid team working our releases in multiple territories means greater exposure."



Prior to joining INgrooves, Ms. Bjørnstad and Mr. Dunham were General Manager and Head of A+R, respectively, at Swedish Indie giant, Cosmos Music. They are also partners of their own management firm and label - U OK?, home to Norwegian artists Nils Bech and Gundelach.



"We are truly excited to have Kristine and Tim as part of the INgrooves team to help strengthen our commitment as a truly global enterprise," said Bob Roback, CEO of INgrooves. "We welcome the opportunity to collaborate with local labels to do excellent work in the Nordic market and internationally, as well as, maximize our international clients' revenue into this territory."



"Tim and I look forward to the opportunity to use our knowledge from the streaming dominated Nordic market to spur additional innovation at an already progressive company," said Kristine Bjørnstad. "There are great possibilities to come as we learn and expand on how other markets and cultures are engaging with digital music platforms," added Tim Dunham, " which will benefit all of our INgrooves labels and artists."



ABOUT INGROOVES INgrooves Music Group is a leading global music distribution company that provides a suite of distribution, technology, marketing and rights management services for labels, artists and content owners to maximize sales in today's dynamic music marketplace.



For further information contact Charlene Fitzgibbon at (818) 212-2572 or cfitzgibbon@ingrooves.com