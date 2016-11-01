Bavarian Nordic A/S: Bavarian Nordic to Host Third Quarter 2016 Results Conference Call

COPENHAGEN, Denmark - November 1, 2016 - Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA, OTC: BVNRY) will announce its 2016 third quarter results on Wednesday, November 9, 2016.
The management of Bavarian Nordic will host a conference call at 2:00 pm CET (8:00 am ET) on the same day to present the interim results followed by a Q&A session.
Dial-in numbers for the conference call are: Denmark: +45 32 71 16 58, UK: +44 (0) 20 3427 1919, USA: +1 646 254 3363. Participant code is 1909904.
A live and archived webcast of the call and relevant slides will be available at http://bit.ly/2f8EXY1 (http://bit.ly/2f8EXY1).
Contacts
Europe: Rolf Sass Soerensen, Vice President Investor Relations & Communications. Phone +45 61 77 47 43
U.S.: Seth Lewis, Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications. Phone: +1 978 341 5271
About Bavarian Nordic
Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated biotechnology company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases, based on the Company's live virus vaccine platform. Through long-standing collaborations, including a collaboration with the U.S. government, Bavarian Nordic has developed a portfolio of vaccines for infectious diseases, including the non-replicating smallpox vaccine, IMVAMUNE®, which is stockpiled for emergency use by the United States and other governments. The vaccine is approved in the European Union (under the trade name IMVANEX®) and in Canada. Bavarian Nordic and its partner Janssen are developing an Ebola vaccine regimen, which has been fast-tracked, with the backing of worldwide health authorities, and a vaccine for the prevention and treatment of HPV. Additionally, in collaboration with the National Cancer Institute, Bavarian Nordic has developed a portfolio of active cancer immunotherapies, including PROSTVAC®, which is currently in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of advanced prostate cancer. The company has partnered with Bristol-Myers Squibb for the potential commercialization of PROSTVAC. For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com (http://www.bavarian-nordic.com/) or follow us on Twitter @bavariannordic (http://twitter.com/bavariannordic).
