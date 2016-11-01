

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices rallied yet again Tuesday amid signs the U.S. presidential election will come down to the wire.



Markets had priced in a victory for establishment favorite Hillary Clinton, but her lingering email scandal is keeping GOP man Donald J. Trump in the race.



Stocks tumbled along with oil prices today as traders hedged against a shock result.



Meanwhile, the FOMC began their 2-day meeting in Washington this morning.



The Fed's decision on interest rates will be announced tomorrow morning. Despite some jawboning earlier this month, there is virtually no chance the Fed will raise interest rates just days before the election.



Dec. gold settled at $1,288/oz, up $14.90, or 1.2%, the highest in a month.



