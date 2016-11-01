India Kids Apparel Market to Grow Over ~12% Till 2021: TechSci Research Report

NEW YORK, November 1, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Expanding urban population base, increasing number of international players in kids apparel market, growing consumer spending on lifestyle products and expansion of e-retail to drive India kids apparel market during the forecast period

According to TechSci Research report, "India Kids Apparel Market By Category, By Gender, By Season, By Point of Sale, By Organized Vs Unorganized, By Cloth Material, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011 - 2021", India kids apparel market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of over 12% during 2016-2021, on account of increasing spending of consumers on health and lifestyle products. Changing consumption patterns of Indian households and growing preference for ready to wear is projected to boost growth in India kids apparel market. Rising disposable income level of consumers, improving standards of living and rising number of dual income households are anticipated to increase spending on kids apparel. Parents are increasingly opting for branded kids apparel.

Moreover, fast growing Indian economy and increasing penetration of e-commerce websites is projected to drive growth in India kids apparel sales. Leading players operating in India kids apparel are focusing on western wear categories such as denims, shirts, T-shirts, etc. Few other players operating in India kids apparel market are also exclusively focusing on ethnic wear for kids in order to capitalize on the robust demand for ethnic wear on special occasions and festivals. According to Department of Education, children enrolled in private schools in India was accounted for 23.7% in 2015, and this is expected to reach 30.8% by 2021. This is projected to drive robust growth in demand for kids uniform market. Government has also taken various initiatives to provide education in rural areas and has opened schools for poor children and this is projected to drive demand for kids uniform in the coming years. Few of the major players operating in India kids apparel market are Lilliput, Lifestyle International Pvt. Ltd, Shoppers Stop Ltd, Gini & Jony Pvt. Ltd., Benetton India Pvt. Ltd. and Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail.

"Increasing disposable income levels of consumers, and rising fashion consciousness among kids is leading to increasing demand for branded kids apparel in India. Many international companies are entering India kids apparel market, and are launching products to attract kids. According to World Bank, GDP of India was USD1,581.59 in 2015. On account of rising GDP per capita, people in metro, Tier I and Tier II cities are seeking value on the basis of characteristics such as quality and durability. Further, increasing modernization is projected to boost growth in India kids apparel market in the coming years." said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

"India Kids Apparel Market By Category, By Gender, By Season, By Point of Sale, By Organized Vs Unorganized, By Cloth Material, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011 - 2021" has evaluated the future growth potential of India kids apparel market and provides statistics and information on market structure, size, share and future growth of India kids apparel market. The report is intended to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities in India kids apparel market.

