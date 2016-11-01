X-Ray Equipment Market to Grow at 6.27% CAGR to 2021: Mobile X-Ray Equipments Drive Growth

PUNE, India, November 1, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global X-Ray Equipment Market 2016 - 2021 report says rising awareness for diagnosis of lifestyle diseases coupled with improved technology in imaging has shifted demand for x-ray equipment market. Complete report Global X-Ray Equipment Market (CT, Mammography, C-Arms, Dental, Mobile X-Ray): Analysis By Region, By Country (2016-2021) spreads across 355 pages, analysing 10 companies and supported with 240 Figures and 10 Tables is available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/731994-global-x-ray-equipment-market-ct-mammography-c-arms-dental-mobile-x-ray-analysis-by-region-by-country-2016-2021-by-segment-computed-tomography-mammography-c-arms-x-ray-dental-x-ray-mobile-x-ray-other-ia-japan.html.

The Global X-Ray Equipment Market (CT, Mammography, C-Arms, Dental, Mobile X-Ray): Analysis By Region, By Country (2016-2021) report provides market trends (Dental X-ray, Pricing of Dental X-ray, Mobile X-ray, Mammography X-ray, C-Arms X-ray) and market Dynamics (Drivers and Challenges). The report also provides SWOT Analysis along with competitive landscape that includes market share of leading companies in medical imaging devices market.

Market for x-ray equipment is growing steadily due to rise in the lifestyle diseases, which has led to early diagnosis among the population. Also, due to the definite lifecycle of the equipment, growing replacement demand has also been fuelling demand for x-ray equipment.

Among the segments, market is expected to be driven by mobile x-ray equipment due to the increase in the number of emergency cases, apart from bed ridden patients in ICUs, where these machines can be wheeled to the bed-side of the patient, making it convenient in diagnosis.

While developed regions will continue to dominate the market in terms of revenue, emerging nations are expected to respond to the market optimistically due to the developing healthcare infrastructure, leading to increase in hospitals and rising focus on healthcare among the growing middle class population.

Global x-ray equipment Market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.27% during 2016 - 2021F, on account of rising lifestyle diseases among the population.

North America region remains the major market followed by Europe in the actual period. In the forecast period, APAC region will witness strong growth driven by the countries such as India and China.

Company Profiled in the report are Ziehm Imaging, Carestream Health, Allengers Medical Systems, Toshiba Medical Systems, Hologic, Shimazdu Corporation, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Koninklijke Philips N.V. and Dentsply Sirona.

