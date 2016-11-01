Eastern Property Holdings Limited (EPH) / Eastern Property Holdings Ltd announces plans to issue and offer up to 5,050,000 new shares . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1 November 2016, Road Town, Tortola, BVI

Eastern Property Holdings Ltd announces plans to issue and offer up to 5,050,000 new shares

Eastern Property Holdings Ltd (the "Company"), an investment company listed on SIX Swiss Exchange which holds interest in office, residential and retail properties in Russia and Germany, announces its intention to issue and offer up to 5,050,000 new Shares (the "Offer Shares"). The proceeds from the issue of the Offer Shares will be used for financing of the operating activity of the Company.

According to the Company's Memorandum and Articles of Association, the Offer Shares shall be firstly offered to the existing shareholders pro-rata to their shareholdings as held on the register of members on 7th November 2016, 5:30pm (Zurich time). Simultaneously, Offer Shares not taken up by existing shareholders pursuant to the subscription rights will be available for allocation to eligible investors by the Company.

It is expected that the offer of the Offer Shares shall take place from 9th November through 5th December 2016.

Further information on the offer of the Offer Shares (offering circular and listing prospectus, subscription form etc.) may be received from Valartis Advisory Services SA, St. Annagasse 18, 8001 Zurich (Tel: +41 44 503 5400 / E-Mail: corporatefinance@valartis.ch).

The offer of Offer Shares is authorized pursuant to the resolution of the board of directors of Eastern Property Holdings Limited dated 1st November 2016 and advised by Valartis Advisory Services SA.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the securities of the Company.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The shares of the Company have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act. No public offering will be made outside of Switzerland, including the United States.

Eastern Property Holdings Ltd. is an investment company listed on SIX Swiss Exchange which holds interest in office, residential and retail properties. EPH is managed by Valartis International Ltd. a wholly-owned subsidiary of Valartis Group AG.

Additional information on Eastern Property Holdings is available by contacting Anna Bernhart Tel: +41 44 503 5400.

EPH Announcement Share Issuance (http://hugin.info/139905/R/2053296/768498.pdf)

