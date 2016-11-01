Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Calcium Propionate Market: By Application (Bakery, Dairy, Animal Feed, Meat Processing, Packaged Food Products, Beverages, and Other), By Region-Forecast (2014-2021)" report to their offering.

This report identifies the global calcium propionate market size for the years 2014-2016, and forecast of the same for the year 2021. It also highlights the potential growth opportunities in the coming years, while also reviewing the market drivers, restraints, growth indicators, challenges, market dynamics, competitive landscape, and other key aspects with respect to the global calcium propionate market.

Geographically, European and North American markets are estimated to witness a stable growth in the calcium propionate market owing to market saturation and high penetration levels. The key growth markets for calcium propionate are estimated to be Asia-Pacific and RoW regions. Increasing disposable income and rising population are projected to be the major growth drivers for these regions.

This report segments the global calcium propionate market on the basis of application and regional market as follows:

Global Calcium Propionate Market, by Application: Bakery, Dairy, Animal Feed, Meat Processing, Packaged Food Products, Beverages, and Others.

This report has been further segmented into major regions, which includes detailed analysis of each region, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW), covering all the major country-level markets in each of the regions.

Some of the major companies' profiles in detail are as follows:

ADDCON GmbH

A.M. Food Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Impextraco NV

Kemira Oyj

BASF SE

Key Topics Covered:

1. Global Calcium Propionate Market Overview

2. Executive Summary

3. Calcium Propionate Market Landscape

4. Global Calcium Propionate Market Forces

5. Global Calcium Propionate Market, By Application

6. Global Calcium Propionate Market, By Geography (2014-2021)

7. Global Calcium Propionate Market Entropy

8. Company Profiles

