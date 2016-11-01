Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recent3PL market in Brazilreport. This research report also lists 27 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

3PL is a business process through which companies outsource their logistics and distribution functions to a service provider that specializes in handling logistics functions such as transportation, warehousing, and freight and forwarding. A logistics service provider that provides these services is called a 3PL provider.

On August 15 2012, the government launched the Logistics Investment Program to construct, modernize and maintain the road, railway, waterway, port and airport infrastructure in Brazil. The program will ensure the application of USD 27 billion in the expansion of the of 7,500 km of railway lines.

Competitive vendor landscape

The 3PL market in Brazil is highly fragmented, with numerous multinational, regional, and local vendors. Local players have raised the bar of competition by offering outstanding services. Smaller and local vendors compete based on cost as it is difficult for them to compete with international vendors on quality, features, and range of offerings. Vendors in the market are focused on investing and developing technologies to increase their operational efficiencies. It is expected that international players will grow inorganically during the forecast period by acquiring regional players.

"Producers, wholesalers, and retailers have realized the importance of supply chain management and logistics, and that they can add to their competitive advantage. This strategic shift is significant for logistics companies that provide efficient commercial offerings," says Sharan Raj, a lead transportation and distribution analyst from Technavio

The value proposition of logistics vendors lies more in trade lane optimization than in expansion of network size. DB SCHENKER's recent use of multimodal logistics shortened delivery time across continents. Generally, 3PL vendors that provide freight forwarding and transportation services do not own their own transportation and act as an intermediary between their clients and cargo carriers. But a few large logistics vendors such as DHL and UPS have been developing their own cargo fleets, thereby becoming full logistics integrators.

Top five 3PL market vendors in Brazil

CEVA Holdings

CEVA Logistics is a non-asset based supply chain solutions and logistics services company. The company was formed with the merger of TNT Logistics and Eagle Global Logistics. The company provides supply chain solutions in freight management, contract logistics, and distribution and transportation management to large- and medium-sized companies.

The company's integrated service offerings comprise the entire supply chain. Its freight management services include international ocean, air, ground, customs brokerage, and additional value-added services and its contract logistics services include manufacturing support, inbound logistics, aftermarket or reverse logistics, and outbound or distribution logistics. The company through its offerings caters to various sectors.

DB SCHENKER

DB SCHENKER is an integrated logistics services provider. The company supports global industry and trade in the exchange of goods including land transport, worldwide air and ocean freight, supply chain management, and contract logistics. The company is a part of Deutsche Bahn.

Deutsche Post DHL

The company mainly operates under two brands: Deutsche Post (Europe's leading postal service provider) and DHL, which provides a range of freight transportation, international express, e-commerce, and supply chain management services worldwide.

The company delivers around 64 million letters each working day in Germany. It provides various solutions to both business and private customers, ranging from hybrid, physical, and electronic letters and merchandise to special services such as registered mail, cash on delivery, and insured items. The German network of its post-ecommerce-parcel segment comprises 33 parcel centers, 82 mail centers, 2,750 pack stations, and 29,000 retail outlets or points of sale.

Kuehne Nagel

The company provides its customers with advanced logistics solutions globally. It provides logistics services to various sectors including aerospace, automotive, fast-moving consumer goods, high tech, industrials, oil and gas logistics, pharma and healthcare, and retail. The company provides integrated logistics services such as supply chain management solutions, customs clearance services, export and import documentation, door-to-door services, and logistics supply movement arrangement services. Further, it also offers risk management and insurance services for the transport and logistics industry.

Nippon Express

The company is a freight forwarding and logistics provider that offers a range of logistics solutions catering to various business categories and covering varied business conditions. Its offerings include air freight, marine transport, moving service, heavy haulage, logistics design and IT, and fine arts transport.

The segment classifies its operations further through two sub-divisions: overseas and domestic. Its overseas distribution and transportation operations comprises four reportable segments: Europe, the Americas, East Asia, and South Asia and Oceania. While domestic distribution and transportation operations include reportable segments, combined business, heavy haulage and construction, security transportation, air freight forwarding, and marine and harbor transportation.

All product names, brands and trademarks mentioned in this release are the property of their respective owners.

