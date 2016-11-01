VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/16 -- Tajiri Resources Corp. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: TAJ) is pleased to report that subject to acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange it will close on the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement originally announced October 6th, 2016.

The first tranche will see the Company issue 1,065,000 units, at a price of $0.10 per unit, with each unit consisting of one common share and one half of one common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase an additional common share at $0.20 for 18 months from the closing date. Gross proceeds to the Company from this first tranche were CDN$106,500, to be used for property acquisitions in Guyana, South America, and general corporate purposes. Fee's totalling CDN$8,520 were paid on this portion of the offering and a second and final tranche is expected to close shortly. The Company will make an announcement detailing the second and final tranche as that information becomes available.

On Behalf of the Board,

Tajiri Resources Corp.

Graham Keevil, President, CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

