Technavio analysts forecast the baby food and formula market in theUSto grow at a CAGR of close to 3% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the baby food and formula market in the USfor 2016-2020. The report also lists prepared baby food, dried baby food, milk formula, and other baby food, as the four product segments on the basis of which the market size is calculated.

According to Manjunath Reddy, a lead analyst at Technavio for food research, "One of the key drivers influencing the market, is the rising number of working mothers. Widespread presence of retail chains and urbanization has also led to increased demand for quality baby nutrition products."

Technavio food and beverageanalysts highlight the following five factors that are contributing to the growth of the baby food and formula market in the US:

Increase in working women population

Rising urbanization and economic development

Increasing health concerns among parents

Expansion of product portfolios by vendors

Impact of advice from reliable sources

Increase in working women population

The increasing number of working women in general, and specifically mothers, has contributed significantly to the growing demand for baby food and infant formula. According to 2013 Pew Research Center Analysis census data, the mother was the sole or primary earner in four out of 10 American households. This figure is the highest on record and has quadrupled since 1960. Aside from working mothers, single-parent families have also increased manifold. "Given the fast-paced modern lifestyles, people are pressed for time and seek convenient and nutritious feeding options. Baby foods and formulas therefore emerge as attractive feeding options for infants and toddlers," says Manjunath.

Rising urbanization and economic development

The US saw a rise in the number of households in urban area as more people have shifted to urban areas in search of employment and also for education. In 2015, the US had about 81%-83% of its population residing in urban areas. Urbanization has led to increased internet use, owing to high awareness and more access to laptops and smartphones. This has led to increased awareness among consumers about the benefits of baby food. Urbanization has also led to growth in the purchasing power and improved living standards of consumers, owing to their higher disposable income.

Increasing health concerns among parents

To ensure healthy growth and development of their babies, parents look to offer optimal nutrition. They opt for packaged baby foods and formulas to supplement breastfeeding. Extensive marketing and advertising by leading vendors attracts consumers to major brands. Increased economic wellbeing and higher disposable incomes have made high-quality, expensive baby foods more affordable. Organic labels have also caught on as they are marketed as being safer and nutritionally superior to conventional foods. In general, the increased concern of parents toward the health and nutritional requirements of their babies has significantly contributed to the growth of the market.

Expansion of product portfolios by vendors

Consumers increasingly demand varied options in terms of blends and flavors to cater to their babies' nutritional requirements. Leading baby food manufacturers continually update their product lines to include new and unique products that set them apart from the competition. In July 2013, Plum Organics launched a toddler snack range, Mighty 4, a range of blended organic fruits, vegetables, and grains.

Furthermore, it is believed that offering different variants and flavors of vegetables, fruits, and cereals will help develop the food habits of babies as they grow. In addition, companies are continuously developing their products to improve them as parents prefer to give healthy and tasty food to their babies. Abbott launched its non-GMO infant formula Similac in the US in 2015, which aims to enhance the nutritional values and increase levels of docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), lutein, and vitamin E available to babies. It also launched products in the nutrition markets in China, India, and Europe. Therefore, the extension of product portfolios by vendors is another driver that is propelling the growth of the market.

Impact of advice from reliable sources

Most of the advice on baby food and infant formula for parents comes from family and friends, and it is significantly influential, as acknowledged by parents. Recommendations that come from health experts also influence the buying decisions of consumers. Parents are first introduced to baby food and infant formula by doctors and hospitals, who are considered reliable by the parents.

