sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 01.11.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 548 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

41,52 Euro		-0,105
-0,25 %
WKN: 675305 ISIN: CA89353D1078 Ticker-Symbol: TRS 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
TSX-60
1-Jahres-Chart
TRANSCANADA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TRANSCANADA CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
40,648
41,205
21:49
40,765
41,101
21:13
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TRANSCANADA CORPORATION
TRANSCANADA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TRANSCANADA CORPORATION41,52-0,25 %