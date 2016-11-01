

FOSTER CITY (dpa-AFX) - Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) reported earnings for third quarter that retreated from last year.



The company said its earnings totaled $3.68 billion, or $2.75 per share. This was down from $4.84 billion, or $3.22 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.86 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 9.6% to $7.50 billion. This was down from $8.30 billion last year.



Gilead Sciences Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $3.68 Bln. vs. $4.84 Bln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -24.0% -EPS (Q3): $2.75 vs. $3.22 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -14.6% -Analysts Estimate: $2.86 -Revenue (Q3): $7.50 Bln vs. $8.30 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -9.6%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.47 - $1.53



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX