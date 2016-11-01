

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Edison International (EIX) announced a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $419 million, or $1.29 per share. This was higher than $377 million, or $1.16 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.27 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.3% to $3.77 billion. This was up from $3.76 billion last year.



Edison International earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $419 Mln. vs. $377 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.1% -EPS (Q3): $1.29 vs. $1.16 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.2% -Analysts Estimate: $1.27 -Revenue (Q3): $3.77 Bln vs. $3.76 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.3%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.86 - $3.96



