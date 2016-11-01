Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE: PACD) will release its third-quarter 2016 financial results Monday, November 7, 2016, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. A conference call will follow at 9 a.m. Central time Tuesday, November 8.

To participate in the November 8 call, please dial +1 913-312-0949 or 1-888-218-8170 and refer to confirmation code 1758225 five to ten minutes before the scheduled start time. The call will also be webcast on www.pacificdrilling.com and can be accessed by a link posted in the "Events Presentations" subsection of the "Investor Relations" section. A replay of the call will also be available on the company's website.

About Pacific Drilling

With its best-in-class drillships and highly experienced team, Pacific Drilling is committed to becoming the industry's preferred ultra-deepwater drilling contractor. Pacific Drilling's fleet of seven drillships represents one of the youngest and most technologically advanced fleets in the world. For more information about Pacific Drilling, including its current Fleet Status, please visit www.pacificdrilling.com.

