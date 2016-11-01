CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/16 -- All financial figures are in Canadian dollars

Gibson Energy Inc. ("Gibsons" or the "Company"), (TSX: GEI), announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per common share payable on January 17, 2017, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 30, 2016. This dividend is designated as an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes. For non-resident shareholders, Gibsons' dividends are subject to Canadian withholding tax.

About Gibsons

Gibsons is a Canadian-based midstream energy company with operations in most of the key hydrocarbon-rich basins in North America. For over 60 years, Gibsons has delivered integrated midstream solutions to customers in the oil and gas industry. With headquarters in Calgary, Alberta, the Company's North American operations include the storage, blending, processing, transportation, marketing and distribution of crude oil, liquids and refined products. The Company also provides oilfield waste and water management services. Gibsons is the second largest industrial propane distribution company in Canada operating under the Canwest Propane and Stittco Energy brands.

Gibson Energy Inc. shares trade under the symbol GEI and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.gibsons.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information and statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements") including, but not limited to, statements concerning the Company's future payment of dividends and the amount thereof and management's expectation with respect to the Company's business and financial prospects and opportunities. These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "contemplate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "propose", "might", "may", "will", "shall", "project", "should", "could", "would", "believe", "predict", "forecast", "pursue", "potential" and "capable" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. In addition, this news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information attributed to third party industry sources. The Company does not undertake any obligations to publicly update or revise any forward looking statements except as required by securities law. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of numerous risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties described in "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" included in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 1, 2016 as filed on SEDAR and available on the Gibsons website at www.gibsons.com.

