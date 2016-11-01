

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) revealed a profit for third quarter that dropped from last year.



The company said its earnings dropped to $22 million, or $0.13 per share. This was lower than $646 million, or $4.27 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 46.9% to $1.19 billion. This was down from $2.24 billion last year.



Pioneer Natural Resources Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $22 Mln. vs. $646 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -96.6% -EPS (Q3): $0.13 vs. $4.27 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -97.0% -Revenue (Q3): $1.19 Bln vs. $2.24 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -46.9%



