

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) announced earnings for first quarter that fell compared to the same period last year.



The company said its earnings totaled $16.0 million, or $0.23 per share. This was down from $29.8 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.25 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 3.3% to $177.5 million. This was down from $183.5 million last year.



Myriad Genetics Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $16.0 Mln. vs. $29.8 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -46.3% -EPS (Q1): $0.23 vs. $0.41 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -43.9% -Analysts Estimate: $0.25 -Revenue (Q1): $177.5 Mln vs. $183.5 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -3.3%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.23 - $0.25 Next quarter revenue guidance: $188 - $190 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $1.00 - $1.10 Full year revenue guidance: $740 - $760 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX