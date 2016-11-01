

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sanmina Corporation (SANM) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $55.68 million, or $0.72 per share. This was higher than $47.70 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.8% to $1.67 billion. This was up from $1.64 billion last year.



Sanmina Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $55.68 Mln. vs. $47.70 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.72 vs. $0.57 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 26.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.67 -Revenue (Q4): $1.67 Bln vs. $1.64 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.8%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.65 - $0.70 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.675 - $1.725 Bln



