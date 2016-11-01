

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Around 71% of shoppers plan to do some of their holiday shopping online, according to global information company The NPD Group's 2016 Holiday Purchase Intentions Survey.



'Online continues to change the game for retailers because it goes beyond convenience by bringing value and timing into the equation,' said Marshal Cohen, chief industry analyst, The NPD Group, Inc. 'Brick-and-mortar retailers still have the benefit of drawing the majority of holiday shoppers with the in-store experience, but it is clear they are going to have to put their best foot forward in order to maintain a hold on Holiday 2016 and future seasons.'



Online shoppers are expected to spend an average of $710 this holiday season, up 60 percent than $440 for those shopping in stores.



Around 14% of U.S. shoppers said they'll use their mobile phones to buy gifts this year, up 130% from last year.



Clothing/accessories, entertainment, and toys are the top ranked categories in both online and in-store segments.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX