

Regency Centers Corp. (REG) announced a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $84.3 million, or $0.81 per share. This was higher than $72.2 million, or $0.76 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.80 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Regency Centers Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $84.3 Mln. vs. $72.2 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.8% -EPS (Q3): $0.81 vs. $0.76 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.80



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.25 - $3.28



