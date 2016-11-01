Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Electrical Wholesale Market Research Analysis UK 2016-2020" report to their offering.
This market report on the UK Electrical Wholesale Market, providing a comprehensive review of the UK Electrical Wholesalers Market and Electrical Products market in 2016.
Designed for use in business plans, enhancing marketing plans, developing competitor analysis, identifying key growth sectors and for growing sales quickly, the report also represents excellent value for money.
Based on financial data from Electrical Wholesalers with sales of more than £5 billion and supported by intelligent qualitative input from the electrical products market, this brand new, first edition report is written specifically for Electrical Product Manufacturers and Distributors representing a key source of high quality, vital market intelligence for the UK Electrical Wholesale Market and wider Electrical Accessories market.
Market Size 2010-2020 Key Trends Included for:
Lighting, Lamps, Luminaires Gear
Electric Space Heating
Electric Water Heating
CCTV, Access Control, Security Fire Alarms
Ventilation Air-Conditioning
Cable Management Accessories
Test Equipment
Switchgear, Circuit Protection Distribution
Cables Busbars
Wiring Accessories
Others i.e.. Hand Tools, Power Tools, Workwear, (PPE), Site Equipment, Fixings etc
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction To Research Analysis Reports
2. UK Electrical Wholesale Market
3. UK Electrical Wholesale Market
4. The Electrical Wholesalers
5. Customer End Use Market Shares
6. Future Prospects Forecasts To 2020
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kgg4jz/electrical
