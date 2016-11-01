Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Electrical Wholesale Market Research Analysis UK 2016-2020" report to their offering.

This market report on the UK Electrical Wholesale Market, providing a comprehensive review of the UK Electrical Wholesalers Market and Electrical Products market in 2016.

Designed for use in business plans, enhancing marketing plans, developing competitor analysis, identifying key growth sectors and for growing sales quickly, the report also represents excellent value for money.

Based on financial data from Electrical Wholesalers with sales of more than £5 billion and supported by intelligent qualitative input from the electrical products market, this brand new, first edition report is written specifically for Electrical Product Manufacturers and Distributors representing a key source of high quality, vital market intelligence for the UK Electrical Wholesale Market and wider Electrical Accessories market.

Market Size 2010-2020 Key Trends Included for:

Lighting, Lamps, Luminaires Gear

Electric Space Heating

Electric Water Heating

CCTV, Access Control, Security Fire Alarms

Ventilation Air-Conditioning

Cable Management Accessories

Test Equipment

Switchgear, Circuit Protection Distribution

Cables Busbars

Wiring Accessories

Others i.e.. Hand Tools, Power Tools, Workwear, (PPE), Site Equipment, Fixings etc

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction To Research Analysis Reports

2. UK Electrical Wholesale Market

3. UK Electrical Wholesale Market

4. The Electrical Wholesalers

5. Customer End Use Market Shares

6. Future Prospects Forecasts To 2020

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kgg4jz/electrical

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161101006860/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Consumer Electronics