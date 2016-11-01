

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DeVry Education Group Inc. (DV) reported earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $28.77 million, or $0.45 per share. This was higher than $24.48 million, or $0.38 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.9% to $449.89 million. This was up from $441.41 million last year.



DeVry Education Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $28.77 Mln. vs. $24.48 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 17.5% -EPS (Q1): $0.45 vs. $0.38 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 18.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.41 -Revenue (Q1): $449.89 Mln vs. $441.41 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.9%



