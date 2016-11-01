Global Security Experts Combine Forces

LONDON, Nov. 1, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --PICA Corporation and Burrill Green announced today they have formed a new global partnership, consolidating their mutual expertise and capabilities in corporate security, intelligence and business resilience to create a consultancy unrivalled in the industry.These joint capabilities are currently being utilized by their multi-national clients for a variety of requirements including counter-terrorism intelligence, forensic cyber investigations, travel security, and international trade relationships.

The partnership blends Burrill Green's Board and C-Suite-level security consulting and much-heralded security personnel search, selection, recruitment, and training practices, with PICA's robust team of in-theater security personnel and resources in over 300 cities around the world. Collectively the firms can now offer their clients completely integrated security solutions from design through execution.

This is a significant coming together of two world-class organizations with over 50 years of combined experience in the security industry. The new global partnership will enable the firms to extend their range of services from the bottom to the top of organizations, and across a wider range of operating cultures and geographies.

Vincent Volpi, PICA's founding partner, said, "We regard this new strengthened partnership as one of the most promising rallying of talents in recent times. It significantly enhances our ability to add value to security's contribution to business productivity, profitability and customer respect."

David Burrill, founding partner of Burrill Green, said, "Having worked with PICA over the last decade, it has become clearer that both organizations will benefit from a deeper level of interaction and involvement, and that, even more importantly, our clients and prospects will see a positive extension and set of benefits to the services we provide and can now refine further."

The partnership's coverage is now more globally balanced and there are no redundancies in the matching of skills and people. The availability to the whole synergized organization of the search and selection and continuing professional development operations will also reinforce the firms' ability to deliver justifiable security practices that will underpin organizations' ability to counter threats and deliver additional performance in operations, where people can flourish, nurture professional respect, and benefit from the secure conditions in which they operate.The new partnership is committed to demonstrating and delivering its hallmark - "Value from Security" - to its clients every day.

About PICA Corporation

PICA Corporation, founded in 1982 in Columbus, Ohio, USA, is a leading provider of global security and business intelligence services to multi-national corporations. Their skill set embraces focused approaches and solutions within five operating clusters with overlapping and interlocking elements - Business Intelligence, Risk Mitigation, Enterprise-wide Brand Protection, Security Consulting, and Personnel and Asset Protection. This strength in depth and breadth is built upon the professional talents of their experienced security personnel on the ground in over 300 cities around the world.This global team supports over 700+ multi-national clients on multiple levels and across all asset classes - personnel, physical property, technology, intellectual property and shareholder value. Their operating mantra is "Mitigating Risk and Securing Business", utilizing a focused, pragmatic and often immediate response system.

About Burrill Green

Burrill Green is a consultancy which supports corporate Boards and C-Suite executives with a focused drive to derive incremental value from corporate security best practices while lowering the costs of achieving this. The approach is driven by the core beliefs that; "The best security practices can be a competitive asset, not simply a cost of business. Security must make sense. Security must count. Security must be accountable."

A critical differentiator in Burrill Green's success has been the identification and development of first-class talent, placing senior candidates in key cross-functional roles within client organizations. This practice has also created an impressive band of experts with shared knowledge and experience that can work closely and consistently over time in cooperative networks.The blending of candidate search and selection, coaching, mentoring, and continuing professional development is a strategic approach much favored in general business practice by major consulting groups like McKinsey and Bain, but is unique within the corporate security industry.

Burrill Green was established in London in 2006 by David Burrill, a decorated former UK Army Colonel who served as the Deputy Director Intelligence Corps Chief of Staff Intelligence and Security Centre of the UK Armed Forces. Upon retiring from the military in 1992, David became the first Head of Security for British American Tobacco Industries (the world's second largest tobacco group - with presence in 180+ countries).He is a graduate of the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, the Army Command and Staff Course and the Open University.He has been a Defence Fellow of London University, and is a Fellow of three British professional institutes: The Chartered Institute of Management, The Chartered Institute of Personnel Development, and The Security Institute. David is also an emeritus member of the UK's Risk and Security Management Forum, and a Freeman of the City of London. He's a lifetime member of the globally prestigious International Security Management Association, and was the first non-American to hold the position of President. He is the recipient of numerous security industry awards and accolades such as the Compass Award for visionary leadership, the ASIS European Leadership Award and Imbert Prize by the Association of Security Consultants.David was the first foreigner granted Alumni status of the US Overseas Security Advisory Council of the US Department of State (OSAC) and was a former co-chair of its British counterpart, SISBO.

