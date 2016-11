WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - FOX News announced that Tim Carry, its Executive Vice President of Distribution is stepping down from his position effective November 11th. Carry has led all distribution efforts for FOX News Channel and FOX Business Network since their inception.



During the two-decade tenure, Tim Carry has been responsible for negotiating all distribution agreements. In 2013, he was promoted to Executive Vice President of Distribution at FOX News.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX