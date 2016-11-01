

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Illumina Inc. (ILMN) revealed earnings for its third quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $144 million, or $0.97 per share. This was higher than $120 million, or $0.80 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 10.3% to $607.14 million. This was up from $550.27 million last year.



Illumina Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $144 Mln. vs. $120 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 20.0% -EPS (Q3): $0.97 vs. $0.80 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 21.2% -Analysts Estimate: $0.87 -Revenue (Q3): $607.14 Mln vs. $550.27 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 10.3%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.27 - $3.32



