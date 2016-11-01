

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - New Zealand will on Wednesday release Q3 data for unemployment, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The jobless rate is expected to hold steady at 5.1 percent, while the employment change is pegged at 0.5 percent on quarter and 5.4 percent on year. That follows the 2.4 percent quarterly increase and the 4.5 percent yearly gain in Q2.



Also, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand will release its two-year inflation forecast for Q4; it came in at 1.65 percent in the three months prior.



Japan will provide October figures for monetary base and consumer confidence. In September, the base surged 22.7 percent on year, while the consumer confidence index had a score of 43.0.



Australia will post September figures for building approvals, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 3.0 percent on month and an increase of 2.1 percent on year. That follows the 1.8 percent monthly decline and the 10.1 percent yearly surge in August.



