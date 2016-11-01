OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/16 -- Federal, Provincial and Territorial Housing Ministers

Note to editors: There is a photo associated with this press release.

Federal, provincial and territorial ministers responsible for housing met today to advance the development of a National Housing Strategy for Canada that will build on a strong housing foundation.

Continuing the progress achieved at their June meeting in Victoria, ministers discussed a shared vision for housing in Canada:

Canadians have housing that meets their needs and they can afford. Housing is a cornerstone of sustainable, healthy and inclusive communities and a strong Canadian economy where we can prosper and thrive.

The Ministers discussed their shared long-term aspirations to improve housing affordability and reduce homelessness across Canada. They also discussed more specific outcomes of a National Housing Strategy that would improve housing conditions and affordability for the most vulnerable, including those with distinct needs, Indigenous peoples and those in Canada's three territories. The proposed outcomes would also contribute to economic growth, environmental sustainability, and increased social and economic participation of low income households.

The outcomes of a National Housing Strategy and the details of a federal, provincial, and territorial partnership will be established through a multi-lateral framework to be developed in 2017.

Federal, provincial and territorial housing ministers agreed to work together in a way that recognizes provinces and territories as primary partners in the development and delivery of a National Housing Strategy and recognizes the importance of collaboration in achieving the best possible outcomes.

Consultations with Canadians, including National Indigenous Organizations, municipalities, housing experts and national stakeholders, have yielded significant feedback on a wide range of housing themes.

The results of what was heard will be released on National Housing Day, November 22, 2016. A National Housing Strategy framework will be made public in 2017.

Quotes

"A National Housing Strategy will set ambitious outcomes for all levels of government to work towards. I am confident that through mutual respect and collaboration with the provinces and territories, and engagement with National Indigenous Organizations and municipalities, we will be in a position to significantly improve the lives of Canadians through better, more affordable housing and more vibrant, inclusive communities. "

- The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

"Provinces and territories are the primary partners with the federal government in developing a National Housing Strategy that ensures all Canadians have access to safe, affordable and appropriate housing. It's imperative that we work collaboratively in new and innovative ways to increase housing and rental supply across Canada."

- The Honourable Rich Coleman, Deputy Premier and Minister Responsible for Housing, Government of British Columbia

Quebec stated that:

While it shares many of the objectives sought by the other provinces and territories in the area of housing, Quebec will not be able to join a national housing strategy at this time, unless the strategy fully respects Quebec's programs and jurisdiction in the matter. In Quebec's view, the current approach raises major challenges in this regard. Quebec, however, will continue to participate in the process of developing a national housing strategy through sharing of information and best practices.

Related links:

Let's Talk Housing (https://www.letstalkhousing.ca)

To view the photo associated with this press release, please visit the following link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/CMHC1101.jpg

Contacts:

Media Contacts: Mathieu Filion

Director of Communications

Office of the Hon. Jean-Yves Duclos, P.C., M.P.

Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

819-654-5546

mathieu.filion@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca



Charles Sauriol

Media Relations

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

613-748-2734

csauriol@cmhc-schl.gc.ca



Province of BC Contact: Lindsay Byers

Ministry of Natural Gas Development and

Responsible for Housing

Government Communications and Public Engagement

250-952-0617

Lindsay.Byers@gov.bc.ca



