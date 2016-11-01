EDMONTON, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/16 -- Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (Wavefront or the Company, TSX VENTURE:WEE)(OTCQX: WFTSF) a global leader in the advancement of fluid injection technology for oil and gas well stimulation and improved/enhanced oil recovery ("IOR/EOR") has filed a patent infringement lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas, Houston Division, naming Impact Technology Systems AS ("ITS"); American Resources Inc. ("ARI"); and, MMB Oil, LLC ("MMB") as Defendants.

In the complaint Wavefront, upon information and belief, alleges each Defendant has in the past and/or continues to infringe, contribute to infringement, and/or induce infringement of Wavefront's U.S. Patent No. 6,405,797 ("the '797 patent"), "Enhancement of Flow Rates Through Porous Media," by making, using, selling, offering to sell and/or importing, and/or causing others to make, use, sell, offer to sell and/or import the accused ITS technology that, in use, practices at least the procedure of Claim 1 of the '797 patent. Each Defendant is liable for infringement of the '797 patent pursuant to 35 U.S.C. - 271.

Wavefront is seeking an entry of judgment that each Defendant has infringed the '797 patent; each Defendant account for and pay to Wavefront all damages caused by its infringement of the '797 patent in accordance with 35 U.S.C. - 284; Wavefront be granted injunctive relief pursuant to 35 U.S.C. - 283 enjoining each Defendant and its respective officers, agents, servants, employees and those persons in active concert or participation with them from further acts of patent infringement; Wavefront be granted pre-judgment and post-judgment interest on the damages caused to it by reason of Defendants' patent infringement; Wavefront be granted its reasonable attorneys' fees; costs be awarded to Wavefront; and, Wavefront be granted such other and further relief as the Court may deem just and proper under the circumstances.

About Wavefront:

Wavefront publicly trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol WEE and on the OTCQX under the symbol WFTSF. The Company's website is www.onthewavefront.com.

Cautionary Disclaimer - Forward Looking Statement

Certain statements contained herein regarding Wavefront and its operations constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, assumptions or expectations or future performance, are "forward-looking statements". In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "believe", "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. We caution that such "forward-looking statements" involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Such factors include fluctuations in the acceptance rates of Wavefront's Powerwave and Primawave Processes, demand for products and services, fluctuations in the market for oil and gas related products and services, the ability of Wavefront to attract and maintain key personnel, technology changes, global political and economic conditions, and other factors that were described in further detail in Wavefront's continuous disclosure filings, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Wavefront expressly disclaims any obligation to up-date any "forward-looking statements", other than as required by law.

