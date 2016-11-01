

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DeVry Education Group (DV) announced, for the full year, revenue is expected to be flat compared to the prior year and earnings before special items to grow in the mid-single digits as compared to the prior year. Second-quarter revenue is expected to be flat to up 1 percent versus prior year.



Lisa Wardell, CEO of DeVry Education Group, said: 'We are benefiting from the actions we've taken to reduce costs, while further diversifying our revenue profile across a number of attractive and growing sectors spanning healthcare, international and professional education. These sectors now account for over 90 percent of our operating income.'



First-quarter earnings per share excluding special items was $0.45, compared to $0.38 last year. Total revenue increased 1.9 percent to $450 million.



