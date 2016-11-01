OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/16 -- Note to editors: There is a photo associated with this press release.

The Minister of Canadian Heritage, the Honourable Melanie Joly, is pleased to launch Movie Nights Across Canada today in Ottawa. As Canada celebrates the 150th anniversary of Confederation, Movie Nights Across Canada will bring premiere screenings of homegrown feature films on a cross-country tour. The year-long event is poised to be this country's biggest celebration of Canadian talent - shining a spotlight on the film, television and digital artists who project our unique stories and contribute to a thriving cultural and creative industry.

"Canadian artists are the face of Canada's screen industry around the world. From veteran directors, screenwriters, producers, actors and technical crew, to the next generation of artists ready to make their mark, they are all on the frontlines of our creative economy," says Minister Joly. "The 150th anniversary of Confederation in 2017 will be a year that brings people together. Get inspired and join the celebration by taking part in Movie Nights Across Canada!"

With only 61 days to go until 2017, Movie Nights Across Canada launches its very first screening at the National Arts Centre. Two Lovers and a Bear, written and directed by Kim Nguyen, had its premiere at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival. Starring Dane DeHaan and Regina's Primetime Emmy-winning Tatiana Maslany, the film was produced by Roger Frappier in coproduction with Jonathan Bronfman and Ellen Hamilton. It is distributed by Entertainment One/Les Films Seville.

Each Movie Nights Across Canada event will happen in partnership with its host province and cultural agencies, regional film festivals and private sector sponsors. The screenings will welcome a diverse audience of cultural, business and community leaders.

Movie Nights Across Canada will be an all-in Canadian experience to discover and re-discover Canadian films and an opportunity to be introduced and reconnect to our country's top storytelling talent.

Movie Nights Across Canada schedule (dates subject to change)

-- Ottawa (launch): November 1, 2016 -- Toronto January 26, 2017 -- Winnipeg (National Canadian Film Day): April 19, 2017 -- Iqaluit: June 28, 2017 -- Halifax (Atlantic Film Festival): September 14, 2017 -- Calgary (Calgary International Film Festival): September 20, 2017 -- Quebec City (Festival de cinema de la Ville de Quebec): September 23, 2017 -- Vancouver (Vancouver International Film Festival): September 28, 2017

Movie Nights Across Canada sponsors

The campaign is made possible with the support of committed cultural industry leaders and private-sector sponsors.

