Company announcement No. 48/2016



1 November 2016



1 November 2016



Major Shareholder Notification - Cevian Capital II Master Fund L.P.



Danske Bank has today received the following major shareholder notification:



"This is to announce, pursuant to Section 29 of the Danish Securities Trading Act and Section 55, cf. Section 56, of the Danish Companies Act, that following a disposal of shares today and settlement thereof, Cevian Capital II Master Fund L.P. will have reduced its direct holding of shares in Danske Banks A/S to a level below 5.0 % of the total share capital. This notification relates solely to the shareholding of Cevian Capital II Master Fund L.P.



The voting rights of any shares held by Cevian Capital II Master Fund L.P. are exercised by its general partner, Cevian Capital II GP Limited.



Cevian Capital II Master Fund L.P. is a Cayman Islands exempted limited partnership with regis-tered number OG-17445 and registered office at c/o Elian Fiduciary Services (Cayman) Lim-ited, 89 Nexus Way, Camana Bay, Gran Cayman, KY1-9007, Cayman Islands."



